Kansas City Chiefs share thoughts following Damar Hamlin’s tragic injury

We are now hearing from the Chiefs after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tragically injured during Monday night’s football game.
By Greg Payne
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 7:43 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are now hearing from the Chiefs after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was tragically injured during Monday night’s football game.

“It sent chills through my body when I was watching it,” Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

That was a feeling felt by many as Hamlin collapsed after making a tackle on Bengals wideout Tee Higgins.

“You go out there and you play a game you love and enjoy it; you don’t think about things like that happening,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs said that trying to shift their focus back to hitting the field and playing the game has been hard.

“It’s tough because we still have to go to work, but we still feel that,” Wide Receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling said. “There’s not a second that goes by that we don’t think about us being in that position or how he is doing or how his health is doing.”

The team mentioned over and over that prayer has played a major part in helping them move forward. That includes a prayer they held with their team chaplain Tuesday.

“It’s scary because it can affect us,” Safety Juan Thornhill said. “It can be us that are in that same exact situation. So, all I can do right now is pray for Damar and hope that he gets better and hope that it doesn’t happen anymore this season.”

There is still a lot of football left to play but, before the postseason, the Chiefs will have one more regular season game. On Saturday, they’ll be taking on their AFC West rivals the Las Vegas Raiders.

That will be the NFL’s first game since Hamlin’s tragic injury. Head Coach Andy Reid said they’ll be ready, despite how tough it’ll be to play.

“We know, whatever scenario, we got to go play to try and win the football game,” Reid said. “That’s what we have to do. It wouldn’t matter before; we would still have to do that.”

Coach Reid and the players did mention they are trying to stay as positive as possible about Hamlin’s situation and that they are encouraged reports have shown he is improving.

