Kansas City Zoo announces birth of critically-endangered rhinoceros calf

Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s...
Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve morning.(Kansas City Zoo)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Zoo says only about 740 eastern black rhinos are left in the wild, and just 53 in the in facilities accredited by the Association of Zoos & Aquariums. But the zoo made an announcement that one more will be added to the population of the critically-endangered subspecies.

Zuri, an eastern black rhinoceros, gave birth to a calf at the Kansas City Zoo on New Year’s Eve morning. Mom and baby are both “doing well,” the zoo said.

Both Zuri and father, Ruka, arrived in Kansas City from the Oregon Zoo in April 2018, according to the zoo.

The zoo once staff knows the gender, there will be an opportunity for the public to participate in naming the calf.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend
Marshfield, Mo., woman faces charges in deadly shooting of boyfriend on New Year’s Eve
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Mary Mast/Benton County, Mo. Jail
Mother of Benton County, Mo., child killed in December 2020 enters guilty plea

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 800 daily new cases
The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on...
St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 schedule released
Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today for parts of central Missouri, while remaining...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Nice & cool now... low weekend rain chance