Marshfield, Mo., woman faces charges in deadly shooting of boyfriend on New Year’s Eve

Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend
Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend(ky3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested a Marshfield woman for the deadly shooting of her boyfriend on New Year’s Eve.

Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend, 24 years old. Authorities have not released the victim’s name.

Investigators say the incident happened at a home in Marshfield. Investigators say Rueckert shot the man in the head, then left the house. Officers say Rueckert turned herself in to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Rueckert admitted to shooting the man after finding messages on his phone where he had conversed with other women. Officers recovered a gun believed to be used in the crime.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Springfield police arrested Dawn Nicole Thomas on January 4, 2023 based on a tip.
CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest woman charged with child endangerment
Mary Mast/Benton County, Mo. Jail
Mother of Benton County, Mo., child killed in December 2020 enters guilty plea

Latest News

Kevin Lee Ashlock and Ashley Cameron face charges of child abuse and endangering the welfare of...
Polk County, Mo., couple faces charges involving death of child
2 people dead in officer-involved shooting in Christian County.
Christian County Prosecutor’s Office releases ruling on deadly officer-involved shooting from September
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today for parts of central Missouri, while remaining...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Steady temperatures with more wind
Steady temps with more wind