Missouri announces Kirby Moore as new offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

Arkansas plays Missouri on Faurot Field inside at Memorial Stadium during the second half of an...
Arkansas plays Missouri on Faurot Field inside at Memorial Stadium during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)(L.G. Patterson | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The most significant vacancy on the Missouri football staff has been filled.

The Tigers announced Thursday afternoon that Kirby Moore will assume the role of offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Missouri head football coach Eli Drinkwitz has been the primary offensive play caller for his first three years in Columbia. But after challenges on that side of the ball, he handed the reins over to then-offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan.

Hamdan, though, let for Boise State to be the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the Broncos a week before Missouri’s appearance in the Gasparilla Bowl.

Three weeks later, Mizzou hired his replacement in Moore.

“Kirby Moore was born to be a football coach,” Drinkwitz said in a statement. “He’s been tutored and mentored by some of the best in the game, starting with his dad Tom, and continuing with Jeff Tedford, Kalen DeBoer and Chris Petersen. He’s a proven winner as a coach and player.”

Moore, who was a wide receiver at Boise State from 2009-13 and whose brother Kellen starred for the Broncos before his playing and coaching career in the NFL, joined Fresno State in 2017 as a wide receivers coach. He took over as the Bulldogs’ offensive coordinator in 2022.

“From my initial conversation with Coach Drinkwitz, I felt the connection with his vision for the Missouri football program, and I am extremely thankful for the opportunity for my family and me to be Tigers and coach in the SEC,” Moore said. “I’ve always prided myself on having a close working relationship with each of the head coaches I’ve been with. As it’s played out, they’ve all come from offensive backgrounds. I look forward to collaborating with Coach Drinkwitz and the offensive staff in that same way. I can’t wait to get with the players and staff and go to work with spring ball only 55 days away.”

Details of the contract have not yet been made available.

