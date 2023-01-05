Moore scores 19, Missouri State downs Evansville

(KYTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Chance Moore’s 19 points off of the bench led Missouri State to an 85-62 victory against Evansville on Wednesday night.

Moore had five 3-pointers for the Bears (8-7, 4-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Donovan Clay scored 17 points while shooting 7 of 16 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line, and added nine rebounds and six assists. Jonathan Mogbo shot 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 14 points. Dalen Ridgnal also had 14.

The Purple Aces (4-12, 0-5) were led in scoring by Marvin Coleman, who finished with 22 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Evansville also got 18 points from Kenny Strawbridge. In addition, Yacine Toumi finished with six points, six rebounds and four steals.

Missouri State took the lead with 18:17 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 40-25 at halftime, with Mogbo racking up 11 points. Missouri State extended its lead to 80-54 during the second half, fueled by a 7-0 scoring run. Moore scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Missouri State visits Belmont while Evansville hosts Illinois State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

