Ozark County, Mo., leaders stunned new tax won’t go into effect

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A voter-approved half-cent sales tax passed in November in Ozark County for law enforcement will not go into effect as planned.

The Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin and Clerk Brian Wise said they are doing everything possible to figure out what happened. Wise said the Department of Revenue called him and said that under state law, the county is already at the maximum amount allowed for sales tax and cannot add this one to it.

”It was disheartening,” said Sheriff Martin. “I know that it was definitely a blowback.“

”We were devastated,” said Wise. “Devastated. It’s hard. He worked so so hard to try to get it done.”

It would have given the Ozark County Sheriff’s office an extra $400,000. Sheriff Martin said the tax would take them out of survival mode. They are back to square one.

”We’re just going to have to be very frugal with the funds that we have,” said Sheriff Martin.

Sheriff Martin said they don’t know what will happen.

“You need to get with your legal, you’re going get with legal, and I said, well, legal is the one that brought us what we need to put on the ballot,” said Wise.

Wise described it as a miscommunication but didn’t know where.

”This seems crazy to me as it really honestly seems crazy to me that the legislators at the state can bind Ozark county, voters, and every voter in the state for their local sales tax,” said Wise.

Sheriff Martin said the tax would let him hire more deputies, fix the jail, and patrol the streets more. He started making his budget, thinking the new money would be there.

”Right now, I’m in a holding pattern where I’m scratching my head going well. What’s the next step for us,” said Sheriff Martin.

Wise hopes this sheds light on this confusing situation.

”Opens the eyes of the legislators as to how to clean up some laws to get to the point where it truly puts this in the voters’ hands,” said Wise.

Wise said they don’t know if this tax will be on the ballot again in April. When asked who double-checks the ballot language, he said it was a grey area, and many people were involved. They are working with local legislators to do what voters want.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

