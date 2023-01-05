The Place - FosterAdopt Connect YouthConnect Center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FosterAdopt Connect opened its brand-new YouthConnect Center in Downtown Springfield.

The center offers teenagers a place of shelter, food, and various personal and community resources. Daniel Posey gives you an in-depth look at what you can expect as you walk through its doors, and the best ways to give back at the center.

You can find more information about FosterAdopt Connect here.

