Sheriff: 19-year-old arrested for impersonating deputy, pulling people over

An Oklahoma sheriff said a 19-year-old man from Tennessee was arrested for dressing like a deputy and pulling people over. (SOURCE: KOCO)
By Alyse Jones
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:20 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KOCO) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after officers said he impersonated a deputy and pulled over drivers.

The Oklahoma County sheriff Tommie Johnson said 19-year-old Jackson Jones, from Tennessee, would flash his headlights and pull over cars in Choctaw.

Authorities said he was dressed in a vest which said “sheriff” and carried handcuffs, knives, a flashlight and a duty belt.

Johnson said this may not have been the first time Jones was pulled over for impersonating an officer.

“Honestly, it’s really dangerous,” Johnson said. “When we see the times that we’re in, and what law enforcement officers are going through on the day to day, why you would put yourself in this situation, I don’t know.”

Bodycam video shows deputies questioning Jones and patting down his vest.

Authorities said Jones never showed his employment by a law enforcement agency, and witnesses told police he was parked in a driveway, pretending to be on duty.

Johnson said he wants the community to be aware of any imposters pretending to be a law enforcement officer.

“Should anyone come in contact with this situation and you have, maybe, any second thoughts or ‘man, maybe I need to check’, call 911,” he said. “You’ll see a badge, you’ll see patches, and they’ll also have IDs, just like I wear on my chest, to show that I am certified with a law enforcement agency.”

Copyright 2023 KOCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend
Marshfield, Mo., woman faces charges in deadly shooting of boyfriend on New Year’s Eve
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Mary Mast/Benton County, Mo. Jail
Mother of Benton County, Mo., child killed in December 2020 enters guilty plea

Latest News

Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
FILE - This Oct. 17, 2019 frame grab from video provided by the Mexican government shows Ovidio...
Mexico arrests a son of ‘El Chapo’ ahead of Biden visit
Hawaii police said the mother, identified as Yasmine Michelle Lilia Butterfield, is in custody.
Mother tells boyfriend she killed their 5-month-old baby on New Year’s Eve, police say
Texas head coach Chris Beard talks to his players during the first half of an NCAA college...
Texas fires Chris Beard amid felony domestic violence charge
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building in Washington is pictured on Jan. 28, 2015. The...
Federal Trade Commission proposes rule that would ban noncompete clauses