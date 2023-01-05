Springfield city ordinance could help increase safety at area motels

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - There’s growing concern over the safety of some local motels.

Springfield Police are spending time and resources fighting illegal activity there.

We crunched the numbers and learned that police have responded to a high number of calls to area motels within the past year.

We also learned that the city does have a law on the books that could help to increase safety at these locations.

A man we’ll refer to as Jack used to live at the Welcome Inn in northeast Springfield. He asked us to conceal his identity. He says he’s witnessed criminal and drug activity, including overdoses, at the property. Police report 96 incidents, including 3 death investigations at that location in the past year.

“Ambulances in and out. Ambulances in and out. Ambulances in and out,” he said.

Jack says his wife was singled out by the motel’s management team for befriending an addict.

“She pulls her aside and said that they were watching her, supposedly selling fentanyl. Stupid accusations,” he explained.

His family was asked to leave.

“Christmas day. Unfortunately, I went down, 9:30, as soon as they open to pay like normal and I was told we were on the do not rent list,” he said.

Springfield city leaders put a law into place in 2005 to address community concerns. The ordinance allows for legal action against properties for illicit activity including drug use.

“For illegal sales or manufacturing or use of controlled substances the chief of police would be the appropriate city official who provides notification to the owner and occupant of the property, said Springfield City attorney Rhonda Lewsader.

She says the first step is a notice with a warning.

Lewsader explained, “If the unlawful conduct continues after notice has been provided then the city can file a petition to have the property declared a public nuisance.”

A hearing officer will then review the matter and give each side a chance to argue. If that officer decides the property is a nuisance further action is taken.

“There’s not a criminal penalty attached under the code. But the officer can order abatement. He can order that the property be vacated and not used for up to a year. He can order that the utilities not be supplied to the property for up to a year,” she said.

“It’s gone downhill so bad. They try to say that they have an armed security guard, who’s there 24/7 because he lives there, that they are safer. I believe the place should be shut down,” said Jack.

Our calls to the Welcome Inn for comment have not been returned.

