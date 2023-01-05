Springfield Green County WIC office moves to two new locations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The Springfield Greene County WIC main office will be closed Thursday and Friday.

WIC is moving its main office from the Jordan Valley Community Health Center on Tampa St, just off Chestnut Expressway, to two different locations. One in the old Price Cutter building on Grand and the other on Kearney. The reason for the move is to serve the community better. With pandemic relief programs ending, WIC leaders say they are seeing more people come in to use their services. By moving to the two locations, they hope to give people access to the program closer to home and reduce wait times.

“Oftentimes, the lines can be a little frustrating for participants and so we’re trying to mitigate that,” said Springfield-Greene County WIC coordinator Mary Ellison. “But the biggest thing is we want to make sure that we have access points to the WIC program where people live.”

After looking at the data, they found that a larger percentage of participants live on the northwest and central parts of town.

“We were talking about how we could change things up a little bit and better serve participants. So we had a map made of where our participant participants were and discovered that they’re while they’re everywhere we have hotspots,” Ellison said. “We have hotspots, the middle of town and we have hotspots in the northwest, and then we have participants everywhere. But that sort of drove that decision.”

Families in need of assistance can visit the WIC office in Republic or one of the satellite campuses.

