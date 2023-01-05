St. Louis Battlehawks 2023 schedule released

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The announcement St. Louis Battlehawks fans have been waiting for has finally come. Today, the XFL released the official schedule for the 2023 season.

The Battlehawks will kick off the year with a matchup against the San Antonio Brahmas on Sunday, February 18 at 2 p.m. Their first home game of the season will be Sunday, March 12, at 3 p.m. against the Arlington Renegades.

“Through the global scale and support of Disney and ESPN, our fans will have multiple options to access and experience the XFL across broadcast, cable, and streaming,” said Russ Brandon, XFL President. “With six weeks until kickoff, we are excited about our partnership and the immersive game day viewing experience that our collaboration will provide viewers.”

The eight XFL teams are split into two divisions:

XFL North

D.C. Defenders

Seattle Sea Dragons

St. Louis Battlehawks

Vegas Vipers

XFL South

Arlington Renegades

Houston Roughnecks

Orlando Guardians

San Antonio Brahmas

“The alignment of our divisions creates instant rivalries and an added level of excitement,” added Brandon.

Opening weekend for the XFL will kick off on Saturday, February 18, with the Arlington Renegades hosting the Vegas Vipers at Choctaw Stadium on ABC starting at 3 p.m. Many games throughout the season will be televised through ABC, FX and ESPN platforms.

ESPN will also televise the 2023 XFL Playoffs, which will take place on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, on ESPN and ESPN2, respectively, and streamed on ESPN+. The XFL Championship game is set for Saturday, May 13, at 3 pm ET on ABC and streamed on ESPN+.

Season tickets are now available for purchase at XFL.com/tickets and single game tickets will go on sale on January 12, 2023. For more information on the 2023 schedules and broadcast details, click here.

