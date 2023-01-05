Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to add protein to your morning breakfast.

Egg Sliders:

Ingredients:

  • 8 Hard-boiled peeled eggs
  • 8 Slices of ham or prosciutto
  • 2 Slices sharp cheddar cheese cut into quarters
  • 1 Tbsp everything bagel seasoning
  • 8 Toothpicks

Cut eggs in half lengthwise. On the bottom of each egg, fold on a slice of ham and place one-quarter piece of cheese. Add the top half of the egg (like a top bun) and secure with a toothpick. Sprinkle the top of each egg sandwich with everything bagel seasoning.

It can be made up to 24 hours in advance. The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Mary Mast/Benton County, Mo. Jail
Mother of Benton County, Mo., child killed in December 2020 enters guilty plea
Springfield police arrested Dawn Nicole Thomas on January 4, 2023 based on a tip.
CRIME STOPPERS UPDATE: Springfield police arrest woman charged with child endangerment

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: Baked Cranberry Brie Bread Bowl