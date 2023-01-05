Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to add protein to your morning breakfast.
Egg Sliders:
Ingredients:
- 8 Hard-boiled peeled eggs
- 8 Slices of ham or prosciutto
- 2 Slices sharp cheddar cheese cut into quarters
- 1 Tbsp everything bagel seasoning
- 8 Toothpicks
Cut eggs in half lengthwise. On the bottom of each egg, fold on a slice of ham and place one-quarter piece of cheese. Add the top half of the egg (like a top bun) and secure with a toothpick. Sprinkle the top of each egg sandwich with everything bagel seasoning.
It can be made up to 24 hours in advance. The recipe serves four.
