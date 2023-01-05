Taste of the Ozarks: Egg Sliders

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to add protein to your morning breakfast.

Egg Sliders:

Ingredients:

8 Hard-boiled peeled eggs

8 Slices of ham or prosciutto

2 Slices sharp cheddar cheese cut into quarters

1 Tbsp everything bagel seasoning

8 Toothpicks

Cut eggs in half lengthwise. On the bottom of each egg, fold on a slice of ham and place one-quarter piece of cheese. Add the top half of the egg (like a top bun) and secure with a toothpick. Sprinkle the top of each egg sandwich with everything bagel seasoning.

It can be made up to 24 hours in advance. The recipe serves four.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.