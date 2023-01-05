Wheaton Police need help to locate robbery suspect

Wheaton, MO police seeking suspect
Wheaton, MO police seeking suspect(KY3)
By Anna Johnson
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Wheaton Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the suspect of an armed robbery that occurred around 12:50 a.m. Thursday morning at the Fastrip Store on Santee Street. Photos show the robber exiting a dark colored passenger vehicle and entering the store. Police say he demanded money from the cashier, then exited the store and got back into his vehicle. The suspect then drove north from the city of Wheaton on Highway 86. No one was hurt in that robbery.

The Wheaton Police Department is asking for your assistance with information on identifying the suspect or with any other information to this case. You can call 417-236-2000 or call Barry County Dispatch at 417-847-3121.

Armed robbery suspect
Armed robbery suspect(KY3)

