2023 Cardinals Caravan to stop through 6 states

The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will visit six states in four days in 2023.
The St. Louis Cardinals Caravan will visit six states in four days in 2023.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The Cardinals announced its schedule for the 2023 Cardinals Caravan, which will stop in 20 cities in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Kentucky, and Indiana.

Players that will be at the events include Brendan Donovan, Lars Nootbar, Andrew Knizner, Nolan Gorman, Andre Pallante, Jake Woodford, Zack Thompson, and Packy Naughton. Prospects Jordan Walker, Masyn Winn, Matthew Liberatore, Tink Hence, Gordon Graceffo, Ivan Herrera, Alec Burleson, and Michael McGreevy will also be there. Cardinals alumni that will join the caravan are Rick Ankiel, Ryan Ludwick, Randy Flores, Jason Motte, Bo Hart, Kerry Robinson and Al Hrabosky.

The first 400 kids through the door ages 15 and under will get an autograph ticket that gets them a signature from each current and former player. Only fans from that age group will be allowed to get autographs.

For more information, click here.

