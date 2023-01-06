Arkansas sees tax revenue jump by 6.4%

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Despite higher prices, Arkansas businesses and consumers have been thriving.

In the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s December report, fiscal year-to-date Arkansas tax revenue totaled $4.15 billion, up 6.4% compared with the same period in 2021, and 3.3% above the projected forecast.

Individual income tax revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year (July to December) was $1.77 billion, up 4.3% compared with the same period in 2021 and 1.9% above the budget forecast.

The agency said the net available revenue at the end of the first six months was $125.2 million.

