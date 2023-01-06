Arkansas sees tax revenue jump by 6.4%

The agency said the net available revenue at the end of the first six months was $125.2 million.
The agency said the net available revenue at the end of the first six months was $125.2 million.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Despite higher prices, Arkansas businesses and consumers have been thriving.

In the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration’s December report, fiscal year-to-date Arkansas tax revenue totaled $4.15 billion, up 6.4% compared with the same period in 2021, and 3.3% above the projected forecast.

Individual income tax revenue in the first six months of the fiscal year (July to December) was $1.77 billion, up 4.3% compared with the same period in 2021 and 1.9% above the budget forecast.

The agency said the net available revenue at the end of the first six months was $125.2 million.

You can read more on the full report by visiting content partner Talk Business & Politics’ website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend
Mother shares grief after son killed in shooting in Marshfield, Mo.
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in...
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
NFL down to 2 options on suspended Bills-Bengals game, could have major implications for Chiefs
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
FILE - Democratic Senate hopeful Lucas Kunce speaks to the press after conceding at a primary...
On Capitol attack anniversary, challenge of Hawley announced
Scattered showers or drizzle Saturday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drizzly and cooler Saturday
Rain returns tonight into Saturday
Black Dog has been missing from Basin Park for over a century.
Ozarks Life: Eureka Springs' Black Dog