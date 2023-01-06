Athlete of the Week: Ahlante Askew, Republic basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Republic boys’ basketball captured their seventh Blue and Gold Championship last week and first since 2016.

The title is four years in the making for Tigers’ leader Ahlante Askew.

Winning the Blue and Gold is a moment the Republic Tigers won’t soon forget.

“Blue and Gold titles are one of those championships that will bond a team forever,” said Republic boys basketball coach Tim Brown.

