Grand Jury indicts Wright County man in fatal car crash

Gabriel Ruiz. Courtesy: Wright County Sheriff's Office
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Wright County man has been indicted by a grand jury in a 2021 fatal car crash.

Court documents show Gabriel Ruiz has been indicted for first-degree involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In October 2021, Ruiz was driving a car, crashed, and killed another occupant. Ruiz also had a semi-automatic handgun in the car.

Ruiz has three previous charges from California going back to 2008. Court documents show Ruiz was convicted of second-degree burglary in San Bernardino County. In 2009, Ruiz was convicted of second-degree felony robbery; in 2010, Ruiz was convicted of felony evading police, also in San Bernardino County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

