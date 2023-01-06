Mexico man sentenced for 2018 triple-homicide in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Mexico has been sentenced in connection to a triple homicide in Springfield in 2018.

Luis Perez, a citizen of Mexico, has been sentenced to five consecutive life sentences, three with no parole and two with the possibility of parole. Perez was found guilty of the murders by Judge Tom Mountjoy in October 2022.

In 2018, Perez killed Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home, and investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.

Police testified they found evidence at the shooting scenes tied to Perez. Other witnesses testified about the shooting at 906 East Locust the night Marler and Hampton were killed.

