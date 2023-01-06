Missouri Highway Patrol investigates officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.

LAURIE, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.

Officers responded to the incident Thursday near State Highway O, and Park Place around 7:30 p.m. Firefighters also responded to the scene.

Investigators say this incident involved a suspect and a Laurie Police Department offices. Investigators have not given any update on the suspect’s condition. They say the officer is safe.

This is a developing story. Watch for updates on Friday.

