Nine Springfield area residents charged with connection to the January 6th insurrection two years after the attack

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -It’s been two years since hundreds of people stormed the capitol, rioting against the election results. Nine people from the Springfield area were arrested for their role in the attack. Heres a look at those Cases

Stephen and Michael Quick, and Zachary Martin

Brothers Stephen and Michael Quick and a friend, Zachary Martin, were all charged with entering restricted grounds, disruptive and disorderly conduct, and picketing the capital building. According to documents from the department of justice, the three traveled to Washington D.C., posting several updates of the trip to social media. Surveillance footage showed the three entered the capital building from a broken window and were near the senate door during the riot. While in the building, Zachary Martin posted a live stream on Facebook exploring the capital.

The three entered a plea agreement in December 2021. They were sentenced in March to 24 months of probation, a $1,000 fine, and 60 hours of community service.

Kelsey Leah Ann and Zachary Willson

Kelsey Leah Ann Willson, a former first-grade teacher at Dayspring Christian School, and her husband Zachary Wilson were charged for participating in the January 6th riots. Kelsey was charged with entering restricted grounds and disruptive and disorderly conduct, and both were charged with picketing the capital building. According to the Department of Justice documents, the couple entered the Capitol through the senate wing doors. Surveillance footage showed the pair in Nancy Pelosi’s office, the Rotunda, the crypt, and various hallways. Zachary posted a Facebook status stating, “First ones in!!! the first thing we found was Pelosi’s Office!”

The Willsons entered into a plea agreement that would lead to them serving 23 moths probation, 30 days of house arrest, 60 hours of community service and pay $500 in restitution costs.

Isaac Yoder

On February 26, 2021 the FBI received and an anonymous tip that Isaac Yoder of Nevada was inside the capitol during the January 6th attack.The tip informed agents that the owner of a lock and key store was dressed as George Washington. In an interview with investigators, Yoder admitted to entering the capitol and knew he was repeatedly photographed while in the building. Newsweek published a photo with Yoder’s image in a publication on the January 6th attack.

Yoder was charged with entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and picketing in The Capitol building. According to the Department of Justice website, there are no sentencing documents at this time.

Mahaila Dryer and Cara Hentschel

Mahaila Dryer and Cara Hentschel traveled together to Washington D.C., to protest congress certifying the election. Both were arrested on October 4, 2021, and charged with entering restricted grounds, disruptive and disorderly conduct, and picketing the capital building. The pair attended the “Stop the Seal” rally before marching to the Capitol grounds. With alarms blaring, the two entered in through the Rotunda doors. They walked around the building for 12 minutes before exiting the building and posting on social media expressing pride in their actions.

Dryer and Hentschel both were arrested on October 4th, 2021 and pled guilty to the charges on September 30, 2022. They were sentenced to 45 days of incarceration, 36 months probation, and $500 restitution.

Jarod Bargar

Police were lined up on the west side of the Capitol building forming a barricade to fight off rioters. Once the rioters broke through the line of law enforcement officers, found a gun on the ground. The FBI received a tip that Jerod BARGAR and his friend posted photographs to Facebook saying they were ten feet away from the individual who was shot inside the Capitol. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives conducted a lengthy investigation that led to Bargar being the rightful owner of the gun. Bargar admitted to being on the Capitol grounds on January 6th, where he lost his firearm. He claims that he is always armed for protection, but having a gun and ammunition outside of your home or business in DC is illegal.

Barger is facing several charges, including Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon, -Unlawful Possession of a Firearm on Capitol Grounds, and Unlawful possession, sell, or transfer any large capacity ammunition feeding device, in the District of Columbia. Bargar was arrested on August 8, 202. There are no sentencing documents at this time.

Richard Barnett

Richard Barnett is probably the most well know rioter connected with the January 6th insurrection. The Bentonville, Arkansas native had photos of him circulated the internet with his feet propped up on Nancy Pelosi’s desk.More photos of Barnett would go viral, including one of him holding a letter addressed to former congressman Billy Long. Later, he spoke on camera with reporters holding the letter claiming he was maced while in the building and he left a note and a quarter on Pelosi’s desk. Photgraphs also show Barnett carrying a stun gun in the capitol. Barnett is facing a number of charges and has pled not guilty on all counts.

His trial was initially set for Dec. 12, but is now scheduled for Monday.

Jon Mott

Jon Mott, also from Arkansas, was arrested and charged for storming the capital. He joined the crowd in chanting and yelling at police officers. Surveillance footage shows him entering the Capitol through the Rotunda doors. After 15 minutes in the building, Law enforcement forced Mott out of the building.

He pled guilty to all charges in November of last year.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.