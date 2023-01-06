Ozark business accepts new normal after building next door collapses

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - In late December a part of a building on the Ozark square collapsed, with more tumbling down Friday morning.

Tish Wade, is the owner of the store next door, Heart of Grace Boutique. She said this is surreal.

“Oh, my gosh, this cannot be real,” said Wade.

Wade said no one was inside her shop when the building collapsed in late December. Firefighters said there were a few people inside the coffee shop when the walls started crumbling down.

“You worry about everybody that was in there, because it’s a coffee shop, so they opened early,” said Wade. “It was crazy.”

Wade said she had to move everything out, but the community came to help.

”Enchanted Parlor has graciously offered me her building, so we are temporarily over there,” said Wade.

Wade said they are moving across the street on another corner of the square, and all the help was a dream.

”It was a blessing; it was the coolest thing ever,” said Wade.

More help could be on the way from the Historic River District in Ozark, which promotes growth for the historic Ozark square.

Tim Bartholomew, the president of the Historic River District in Ozark, wants to help in any way they can.

”We’re currently researching grant opportunities to help with the future processes of building and helping restore, and protect some of these older buildings down here,” said Bartholomew.

Bartholomew said it’s hard to look at now.

“Heartbreaking for the business owners, the property owners, and the community at large,” said Bartholomew.

He said he hopes the historic style comes back.

”I hope it gets rebuilt, and it’s something that matches the historical charm of this area,” said Bartholomew.

Wade said there are a lot of unanswered questions.

”We do love our original building; we love the building owner,” said Wade. “Just a lot of questions up in the air on it. The community has just been really great.”

Wade said her temporary store could open next week.

KY3 reached out to the owners of the collapsed building but hasn’t heard anything yet.

City spokesperson for Ozark said it won’t inspect other buildings at the square after the collapse; the owners have to get that done themselves.

