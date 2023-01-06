Report: Chiefs sign familiar kicker as Butker deals with back spasms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A well-documented ankle injury to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals set into motion a topsy-turvy year for the Chiefs’ kicking unit.

Matthew Wright, who spent two weeks with Kansas City during the regular season, re-signed with the Chiefs on Friday as Butker deals with back spasms leading up to the team’s Week 18 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wright signed on with Kansas City as a practice squad member.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

With K Harrison Butter questionable to play tomorrow against the Raiders, the Chiefs are signing K Matthew Wright to their practice squad, per source.



Wright kicked in 2 games for KC and 4 games for the Steelers earlier this season. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 6, 2023

As Butker rehabbed his ankle and missed games -- returning in time for the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills -- the Chiefs utilized two other kickers during a four-game stretch. Wright was one of the two replacement kickers, and briefly set a Chiefs franchise record for longest made field goal in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Should Butker be unable to go against the Raiders on Saturday afternoon, Kansas City will turn to the familiar face of Wright, who also kicked in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers when their regular starter Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve.

Kansas City plays Las Vegas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT. A win for the Chiefs would secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs and a first-round bye.

