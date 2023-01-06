Report: Chiefs sign familiar kicker as Butker deals with back spasms

Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (19) and holder Tommy Townsend (5) watch...
Kansas City Chiefs place kicker Matthew Wright (19) and holder Tommy Townsend (5) watch Wright's 59-yard field goal during the first half of an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A well-documented ankle injury to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker during a Week 1 win over the Arizona Cardinals set into motion a topsy-turvy year for the Chiefs’ kicking unit.

Matthew Wright, who spent two weeks with Kansas City during the regular season, re-signed with the Chiefs on Friday as Butker deals with back spasms leading up to the team’s Week 18 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders. Wright signed on with Kansas City as a practice squad member.

The news was first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

As Butker rehabbed his ankle and missed games -- returning in time for the Chiefs’ Week 6 matchup with the Buffalo Bills -- the Chiefs utilized two other kickers during a four-game stretch. Wright was one of the two replacement kickers, and briefly set a Chiefs franchise record for longest made field goal in Arrowhead Stadium history.

Should Butker be unable to go against the Raiders on Saturday afternoon, Kansas City will turn to the familiar face of Wright, who also kicked in four games for the Pittsburgh Steelers when their regular starter Chris Boswell was placed on injured reserve.

Kansas City plays Las Vegas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. CT. A win for the Chiefs would secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC Playoffs and a first-round bye.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend
Mother shares grief after son killed in shooting in Marshfield, Mo.
Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in...
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) pauses as Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin is examined...
NFL down to 2 options on suspended Bills-Bengals game, could have major implications for Chiefs
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco (10) is hit bt Houston Texans safety M.J. Stewart...
EXPLAINER: What Bills-Bengals cancellation does to playoffs
O-Zone: Kickapoo and Link Academy prepping for Tournament of Champions
O-Zone: Beth Cunningham discusses Lady Bears loss to Illinois State
O-Zone: Beth Cunningham discusses Lady Bears loss to Illinois State
O-Zone: Paige Robinson discusses her return to Springfield, jump to Division I