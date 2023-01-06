Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after swimming accident in Florida

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KY3) - Former Arkansas Razorbacks star and NFL running-back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in critical condition.

Reports say Hillis, 36, was injured in a swimming accident in Florida. Reports say he saved his children from drowning. The family posted on Facebook that Hillis is in the ICU but is improving. The family thanked fans for the many prayers.

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Razorbacks from 2004-2007. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th Round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2012. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010.

