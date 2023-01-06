Former Arkansas Razorbacks star, NFL RB Peyton Hillis in critical condition after swimming accident in Florida

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left,...
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left, runs for yardage while picking up a block from teammates Joe Thomas (73) against Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Derek Cox, right, during the first half of an NFL football game in Jacksonville, Fla. Thomas called former teammate Peyton Hillis "a terrible distraction" last season, and said the running back put his contract situation ahead of the team. Hillis is returning to play in Cleveland this week with the Kansas City Chiefs. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(John Raoux | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (KY3) - Former Arkansas Razorbacks star and NFL running-back Peyton Hillis is hospitalized in critical condition.

Reports say Hillis, 36, was injured in a swimming accident in Florida. Reports say he saved his children from drowning. The family posted on Facebook that Hillis is in the ICU but is improving. The family thanked fans for the many prayers.

Hillis grew up in Conway, Arkansas. He played for the Razorbacks from 2004-2007. The Denver Broncos drafted him in the 7th Round of the 2008 NFL Draft. He played eight seasons in the NFL with several teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, in 2012. He rushed for nearly 1,200 yards with the Cleveland Browns in 2010.

