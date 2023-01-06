Springfield’s Eastgate Street to be extended past Division as part of economic growth incentive

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission approved the funding of 28 local transportation projects using $75 million in budget stabilization funds under Governor Mike Parson’s Transportation Cost-Share Program. The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) selected the projects with the goal of building partnerships with local entities to deliver road and bridge projects that have the greatest economic benefit to the state.

Springfield received $3.5 million which will actually be used in conjunction with another $3 million federal project to improve roads in-and-around Springfield Underground.

The federally-funded project will widen LaCompte Road, a two-lane narrow road that travels around the Underground’s east side. Around 3,000 vehicles, most of them semitrucks, use that road every day to reach several entrances to the Underground. The new state money will be used to extend Eastgate road, which currently ends at Division Street to the south of the Underground. Eastgate will be extended northward on what is now an unoccupied field and connect with LaCompte Road, which is currently about an eighth-of-a-mile from Eastgate but also intersecting with Division Street.

The goal of joining Eastgate and LaCompte is to provide a better roadway system around Springfield Underground, whose climate-controlled storage facility 100-feet below the surface is used by many major companies. The facility has over three miles of roads and 224 docking doors.

“Springfield Underground supports more than three million square feet of space below the surface,” explained Springfield Economic Vitality Director Amanda Ohlensehlen. “These roadway improvements will improve the transportation network to get to and from Springfield Underground as well as provide larger-acreage sites for development on the surface.”

And while there’s the potential of $28 million worth of new above-ground businesses around Springfield Underground, the ability to attract those businesses depends on one major factor.

“For that development to occur on the surface we need to see these transportation improvements happen,” Ohlensehlen said. “Within Missouri there’s been a lot of attention from companies who want to expand or locate within the state. So being competitive and having more available industrial sites within the southwest region and Springfield is very important to the state’s economy as well as supporting our local economy.”

And when asked if most of the industrial development will continue to happen in the north part of town?

“I expect the I-44 corridor to see more growth,” Ohlensehlen answered. “And that will provide significant economic growth for the region. The northeast area already has quite a bit of industrial development and this will allow for areas within that entire corridor and along Highway 65 to be prime places for this type of activity.”

The other new southwest Missouri projects coming from the Governor’s cost-share program include $9.5 million for Highway 86 improvements in-and-around Big Cedar Lodge (a problem area that was very apparent during the traffic back-ups for the Garth Brooks concerts) plus two projects in Governor Parson’s home area ($2 million for Parkview St. and 430th Road widening and safety improvements in Polk Co. and $3.3 million for Bolivar East Loop Rd.) and a half-million dollar project in Monett (Lowes Lane Improvements).

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.