Three former Chiefs named finalists for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2023

CANTON, Ohio. (KCTV) - Three former Kansas City Chiefs were among 15 modern-era finalists selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023.

The two most notable Chiefs listed were cornerback Albert Lewis and defensive end Jared Allen. Lewis spent 11 seasons with the Chiefs from 1983-1993, appearing in 150 regular season games during which he recorded 38 interceptions. He was inducted into the Chiefs’ Hall of Fame in 2007. This was the last year he was eligible to enter the Hall of Fame.

Allen spent just four seasons in Kansas City after being a fourth-round pick out of Idaho State in 2004. He was a four-time All-Pro and five-time Pro-Bowler.

The third Chief nominated as a finalist was cornerback Darrelle Revis, who concluded his 11-year NFL career with the Chiefs in 2017 after starring for the New York Jets earlier in his career.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee may elect up to five Modern-Era Players for the Class of 2023 and each must receive at least an 80 percent positive vote to gain election. The Class of 2023 will be unveiled publicly Feb. 9 during the NFL Honors held in Phoenix, Arizona, during the week of the Super Bowl.

