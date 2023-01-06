WATCH: Polk County firefighter recovers from injuries from fire truck crash

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
NEAR BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Central Polk County Fire Protection District firefighter is recovering from injuries in a crash involving his fire truck.

Eddie Lamke was responding to a building fire. He slid off the road into a ditch near Bolivar. Lamke quickly became entrapped in the fire truck.

Lamke suffered a burst fracture in a vertebrae in his spine. Doctors say they must wait to see if it heals before electing to do surgery.

