WATCH: Polk County firefighter recovers from injuries from fire truck crash

NEAR BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - A Central Polk County Fire Protection District firefighter is recovering from injuries in a crash involving his fire truck.

Eddie Lamke was responding to a building fire. He slid off the road into a ditch near Bolivar. Lamke quickly became entrapped in the fire truck.

Lamke suffered a burst fracture in a vertebrae in his spine. Doctors say they must wait to see if it heals before electing to do surgery.

