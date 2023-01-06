On Your Side: Tackle holiday debt

By Ashley Reynolds
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Now those credit card statements from holiday shopping are arriving in mailboxes. If you bought too much over Christmas last month, On Your Side can help.

First, assess the damage. Figure out what you really owe and when it’s due. Do not ignore it.

There are two schools of thought when it comes to tackling debt. Pay your highest interest card first. Or pay off your lowest balance card first. In the long run, you’ll save the most by getting rid of that high interest, but paying off a pesky card, might be the boost you need. You decide.

“Pay the minimum if you can. If you can’t do that, call the credit card company on your own,” said Shawn Gallagher with Piatchek & Associates.

Ask if you can change your payment amount and or due date. If you have a good payment history, one phone call can make a big difference. Be nice and honest. Lenders want to make a plan.

If you have a significant amount of debt, consider rolling it into one credit card or personal loan with a no-balance transfer fee. Some lenders offer no interest fees for the first six months to one year.

Review what you spent. Many, forget to calculate travel and pet boarding expenses.

Set goals for next season. Maybe start saving $10 each month for a holiday budget.

If holiday debt is an ongoing problem, consider working with a credit counselor.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, of Lake Ozark, faced a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.
Attorneys say charges dismissed against a Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent in attempted hitman hiring case
Madison Nicole Rueckert, 21, faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of her boyfriend
Mother shares grief after son killed in shooting in Marshfield, Mo.
trash can
Republic Services customers wait weeks for trash pickup
Officers responded to the crash in the westbound lanes of I-44 past the exit for U.S. 65.
6 hurt in wrong-way crash on I-44 in Springfield involving 5 vehicles
Mary Mast/Benton County, Mo. Jail
Mother of Benton County, Mo., child killed in December 2020 enters guilty plea

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and tight end Travis Kelce (87) celebrate...
Chiefs would be top seed in AFC with win over Raiders
A local bird shop is calling for avid and new bird watchers to keep the feeders out through the...
Keep the bird feeders out through the winter
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in...
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.