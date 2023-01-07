Arkansas medical marijuana sales break record in 2022

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – The medical marijuana industry continues to thrive in the Natural State.

According to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, Arkansas dispensaries sold 50,547 pounds of marijuana in 2022. That amounts to $273.6 million in sales.

Officials said this makes 2022 the largest year for marijuana sales in the state since the industry began in 2019.

You can read more about the statistics on content partner KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.