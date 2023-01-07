Art Hains update: spending the day watching the Chiefs and MSU Bears basketball

Curtesy: Rob Fulp on Twitter
Curtesy: Rob Fulp on Twitter(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Well-known and much-loved broadcaster Art Hains, is having a good day in rehab and is ready to watch Missouri sports, according to a tweet by Springfield businessman Rob Fulp.

Fulp shared a picture of him and Art repping Missouri State University bear wear and a blanket. Fulp says the two will spend the Saturday watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Missouri State Men’s Basketball.

“Art ask I send a heartfelt message of appreciation of your prayers and support,” Fulp said.

Fulp also tweeted Art’s Super Bowl prediction: Chiefs vs. the 49ers.

In September 2022, Art traveled down to Fayetteville to cover the Bears football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. But by the time he headed home, he was losing the feeling in his legs, and within the next couple of days, his family was told that he would not survive.

He was paralyzed by the mosquito-transmitted West Nile Virus.

After hospital stays in Springfield and Kansas City, Art is now at a rehab hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska, dealing with plenty of complications.

