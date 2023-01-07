Aurora, Mo. man charged for armed robbery of a Wheaton gas station

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Aurora is being charged in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Wheaton gas station this week.

According to court records, 38-year-old Jonathan Worthington of Aurora has been charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to a probable cause statement from the Wheaton Police Department, an employee of a Fastrip reported to police that a man, identified as Worthington, came into the store and pointed a gun at the employee, demanding money. The employee gave Worthington money from the cash register. Police say the amount was $211 taken from the register.

Police say there was a female in the car Worthington got into after the robbery. Investigators interviewed the woman, who shared verbally and wrote down the incident.

She told investigators that they drove into the gas station parking lot and left, then drove around Wheaton before returning to the Fastrip. When they returned to the gas station, Worthington put a mask on, got a gun from under the driver’s seat, and went inside to get the money.

Police found the vehicle Worthington drove by looking at surveillance footage and found the car at the woman’s mothers’ house in Verona, Mo.

