Branson man in serious condition after being ejected from car

Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District(KY3)
By Chris Six
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:29 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Branson was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition after being ejected from a car Saturday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred around 4:55 a.m. on Highway 76 just west of the Highway 248 intersection north of Branson. The report states the car failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the road, hit a beam then overturned several times, before ejecting the driver.

The man, in his 20s, was taken to a Springfield hospital.

Crews with the Western Taney County Fire Protection District also investigated the crash. When fire crews got to the scene, the car was on fire and the driver was laying near the shoulder of the road.

The scene was cleared by 7:10 a.m.

