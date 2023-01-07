Coming Soon: Missouri recreational pot users can get licenses to grow their own

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Starting this weekend (January 7-8) the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services will have on its website (cannabis.mo.gov) a look at the sample application individuals will soon be able to submit to get a license to grow their own recreational marijuana.

You can’t actually use it yet, but that’s coming in the next month.

It became legal for people in Missouri to possess recreational pot on December 8 and under the new amendment to the state Constitution, the DHSS must have personal cultivation applications available to the public by February 6.

So right now you can only look at what’s involved in getting those $100 licenses and make your plans.

And while you’re waiting, many FAQs regarding adult use marijuana can be found here: https://health.mo.gov/safety/cannabis/faqs-adultuse.php#adult

“We’ll have instructions and a sample application for people to take a look at so they can be prepared to apply when it’s time,” said DHSS Communications Director Lisa Cox of the January 7 posting. “But actually submitting your application and your fees won’t come until around February 6.”

“The department will probably have requirements similar to those of the medical marijuana patients who have already been cultivating for the past few years,” added Dan Viets, the Executive Director and Attorney for Missouri NORML. “Except you won’t have to prove you have a medical need. We have more than 20,000 medical marijuana patients in Missouri who are already cultivating tor themselves and this is simply expanding that same program to include people who just want to supply themselves with cannabis as an alternative to purchasing it at a dispensary. But they will need to follow some rules.”

Those rules include that you must be 21-or-older to apply for a license and you can only grow up to 18 pot plants in a secured, locked area that’s not visible to the public.

“They can be grown outdoors but it has to be in some kind of enclosure,” Viets pointed out. “People who grow their own can give away as much as three-ounces at a time but they are not able to legally sell marijuana.”

Viets says once the DHSS starts accepting applications from folks who want to grow their own, it shouldn’t take too long to get the license.

“People should have their license to cultivate within a few weeks at most,” he said.

That February 6 deadline for the DHSS to start accepting personal cultivation applications also falls on the same day medical marijuana dispensaries are eligible to start selling recreational pot as well if they’ve been approved by the DHSS to do so.

“Those who have applied and been approved by February 6 will be able to start operating with adult-use marijuana on that day,” Cox said.

Viets pointed out that while February 6 is the deadline for both medical marijuana dispensaries to get licenses to add recreational pot and for individuals to apply for licenses to grow their own, he wouldn’t be surprised if things moved along quicker.

“I would tell people to keep checking on that DHSS website (cannabis.mo.gov) so see if there are any updates,” he said. “DHSS has actually done a very good job. They’ve been very responsive and not in any way drug their feet or tried to slow things down. So I think they’re being conservative and that those licenses may be accepted even before February 6. I suspect they’ll get those licenses out very quickly once that program is up and running.”

Still to come are more recreational-only pot-selling facilities known as microbusinesses where the owners will be people who don’t normally get the opportunity to be involved.

The individuals applying will need to fall into just one of several categories including those who have a net worth less than $250,000, live in an area where at least 30% of the community lives below the poverty line or unemployment rate is 50% higher than the state’s average, or be a disabled veteran or an individual whose families have been arrested, prosecuted or convicted of a nonviolent marijuana offense.

One thing still to be determined is exactly how many new recreational-only pot-selling businesses will be allowed.

“There will be bills filed in the Missouri General Assembly very soon which would require DHSS to issue a much larger number of licenses than the 144 the amendment calls for,” Viets explained. “NORML believes it’s in the best interest of consumers to have as much competition as possible. Competition brings out the best in everyone including lower prices. If you consider that right now there are roughly 200,000 medically-licensed marijuana patients in Missouri and there are 200 dispensaries, we’re about to add millions of potential customers to that so we’ll need a lot more dispensaries to serve that market.”

