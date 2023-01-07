Mahomes sets record for most total yards by a quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes continues to make history.

During the first half of Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Mahomes set the record for most yards by a quarterback in a single season.

Through the first half of the game, Mahomes has passed for over 5,200 yards, ran for over 345 and even has six receiving yards.

He’s also just the second quarterback in NFL history with multiple 40-touchdown and 5,000-yard seasons.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in house in Springfield
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in...
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Luis Perez/Greene County Courtroom
Man sentenced for 2018 triple-homicide in Springfield

Latest News

Generic Car Crash Graphic
TRAFFIC ALERT: State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 450 daily new cases
Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM
Courtesy: Barry County Sheriff's Office
Seligman robbery suspects