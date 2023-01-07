Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield; homeowner speaks out

By Liam Garrity
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: Jan. 7, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police identified a driver killed after driving into a house Friday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police say 50-year-old James Duncan of Springfield died in the crash.

Police say officers responded to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black Chevy trailblazer crashed into a house.

SPD says the man was speeding east on Norton and tried to turn north on National when he hit the home on the northeast corner of the intersection. There is damage to the home’s southwest corner, both inside and outside. No one inside the home was injured.

The investigation is ongoing as to the circumstances involved in the crash. This was the 1st fatal motor vehicle crash in Springfield in 2023.

The house was Tim Tindle’s, but he said he thought it was something else.

“One of those big old-time firecrackers, that’s what it sounded like,” said Tindle.

Tindle said he thought it was his neighbors who were having a party.

He said he woke up, then went back to sleep.

“I was laying there in bed, and all of a sudden, it sounded like a bomb went off,” said Tindle. “I mean, loud.”

Tindle said he was the only one inside and wasn’t hurt.

“They got into the foundation part,” said Tindle. “It’s set the whole house over about a foot.”

There are cracks all over one side of Tindle’s rooms and the car parked outside. Tindle said this wasn’t his first time with something like this.

“I had a car run into the side of it about ten years ago,” said Tindle.

He is still shocked.

“No, I never thought it happened again, but it did,” said Tindle.

