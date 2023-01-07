Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - One man has died after driving into a house Friday night.

Springfield Police say officers were called to a home at the intersection of Norton and National around 10:30 p.m. after a black Chevy trailblazer crashed into the home.

UPDATE: Police say the driver of the vehicle is a male and he is in the hospital with serious injuries. Homeowners were home at the time but are ok. @kytv pic.twitter.com/bD3z5PFXhr — Lauren Schwentker (@L_SchwentkerKY3) January 7, 2023

Officers say the man, in his 50s, was taken to the hospital in serious condition where he later died.

SPD says the man was speeding east on Norton and tried to turn north on National when he hit the home. There is damage to the southwest corner of the home both on the inside and outside.

Police say they are unsure at this time if the driver was under the influence.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.