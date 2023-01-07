Millions at stake for Kansas City in AFC Championship host scenario

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- Arrowhead Stadium could be empty the week of the AFC Championship -- even if the Chiefs have the most wins in the AFC.

On Friday, the NFL passed a resolution stating the AFC Championship may be played at a neutral site should the Chiefs play the Bills or Bengals -- and have the same number of losses as their opponent. The NFL made this decision in light of their cancellation of Monday’s Bills-Bengals game, which was full of playoff implications. The resolution creates the possibility that the Chiefs could have the best record in the AFC, but not host the championship game.

The Chiefs have hosted the last four AFC Championship games. This year, the Chiefs hope to host the game for the fifth year in a row, but that is no longer in their control.

Visit KC told KCTV5 the AFC Championship Game has brought in around $13M to Kansas City in the last three non-COVID years.

Now, Kansas City may lose out on a chance to earn that money.

Friday afternoon, KCTV5 caught up with Chiefs fans to talk about the resolution. In light of the health scare Bills’ player Damar Hamlin experienced on Monday night, the fans were understanding of the fact the game may be moved. Still, the fans don’t think the change of venue will affect the outcome of the game.

“I think we could play on the moon and still have an advantage,” said Eric Dunbar. “It could be -100 or 100 degrees, and [the Chiefs] are losing by 100, people will still be out there rooting for them. Go Chiefs. Hopefully, there’s another Super Bowl, another win, right?”

The Chiefs close out the regular season on Saturday at the Las Vegas Raiders.

