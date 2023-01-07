Nixa leaders share when Republic Services will be caught up in city trash routes

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - City officials in Nixa have been in contact with local Republic Services management to clarify when Nixa residents will get their trash picked up.

According to a Facebook post, Nixa leaders were reassured by Republic Services that the company will be fully caught up on their Nixa routes by end of the day this Saturday, January 7.

“If your trash has not yet been collected, please leave it curbside through Saturday to give their drivers the opportunity to collect it,” the post says.

Republic told Nixa leaders that they will return to their normal schedule on Monday, January 9.

“Beginning next week, curbside recycling will be picked up on your regular scheduled day. Republic Services currently has a limited number of drivers and is prioritizing trash collection this week,” the post says.

Nixa officials encourage residents who would like to receive messages directly from Republic Services to call 417-865-1717 or email csozarks@republicservices.com.

Residents around the region have been voicing concerns about Republic to KY3 over trash piling up after the holidays. Republic Services sent this statement to KY3 this week:

“Thank you for your inquiry. Republic Services of Southwestern Missouri is experiencing some service delays due to weather and an unusual amount of driver absences due to illness, parental leave, and bereavement. We also typically see an increase of household waste after the holidays, which can account for delays. Our team is working diligently, and we plan to be back on the regular service schedule on Monday, January 9. Residents can help by bagging all garbage they possibly can, especially if they are going to set items outside of their containers. We are proud to serve our local communities, and we thank them for their patience during this time.”

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.