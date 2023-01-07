Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Thousands of foster and adoptive families across the Ozarks are now forced to start from square one for health insurance.

It comes after CoxHealth couldn’t reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health.

Missouri recently required all hospitals to renegotiate contracts with the three insurance companies that administer managed Medicaid programs statewide.

CoxHealth reached agreements with two of the three companies, remaining in network for the MO HealthNet Managed Medicaid products offered by UnitedHealthcare Community Plan and Healthy Blue (Anthem).

In a statement, CoxHealth said, “Unfortunately, after much negotiation, we were unable to reach an agreement with Centene, which provides the managed Medicaid plan Home State Health.”

Home State Health manages the Show Me Healthy Kids program and is the sole insurance provider for children in state custody, including youth in foster care (or adopted from foster care) in the state of Missouri.

We spoke with families who have adopted in Springfield who say they are frustrated with the change.

“This will impact every child currently in foster care or has been adopted through the foster care system that receives health care from CoxHealth,” said parent Nicole Pounds. ”We will have to switch his entire care team of doctors, which includes six specialists and his primary care physician.”

Pounds worries about the demand at the new care centers and possibly having to travel to see specialists.

”I’m worried we will have increased wait times because there are so many families trying to switch over,” said Pounds. “There’s definitely a huge concern because it will affect so many families.”

We asked Mercy and Jordan Valley if it was prepared for the influx of patients and a spokesperson said, “Four of our five Mercy pediatrics clinics in the Springfield area can take new patients.”

Jordan Valley declined to comment.

Angela Gensman, another Springfield parent, has three adopted children and expresses similar concerns.

”They’ve been with their pediatrician since day one, so they know the history, their triggers, and what they look for in the behaviors,” said Gensman. “We’re cutting out a very large health network and putting the pressure on to other systems.”

CoxHealth told KY3 in a statement, “We are aware of the unfortunate impact this change will create for children and families, and that is why CoxHealth made every effort to reach a resolution,” said a spokesperson. “We offered Centene rates on par with those we offer *other managed Medicaid insurance companies, but Centene chose not to accept those rates.”

