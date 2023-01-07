Three people in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash in Marshfield

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 1:05 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Three people are in serious condition after a crash near Marshfield Friday night.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred around 10 p.m. on Missouri Highway 38. The crash happened when a Ford Ranger turned into the path of a Chrysler Town and Country van.

The driver of the van, a 38-year-old man, was taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition. The driver of the Ranger, a 16-year-old girl, and one of the passengers, a 14-year-old male, were taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

Two other occupants in the Ranger had minor injuries, a 16-year-old male and a 5-year-old boy.

