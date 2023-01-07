Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend’s daughter to death during argument

West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her...
West Virginia authorities say 41-year-old Amber Wymer has been arrested for killing her boyfriend's daughter.(South Central Regional Jail)
By Alyssa Hannahs and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - A woman in West Virginia has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend’s daughter to death.

According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to a home Thursday night regarding reports of a stabbing.

WSAZ reports officers found 20-year-old Abigail Marcinkowsky with several stab wounds inside the residence.

Investigators said it appeared Marcinkowsky was stabbed by her father’s girlfriend, 41-year-old Amber Wymer, after the two got into an argument.

Wymer is accused of stabbing Marcinkowsky several times in the neck. Charleston police said the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to authorities, Wymer was found with blood on her hands and clothing. A criminal complaint said she admitted to killing Marcinkowsky with a knife.

Police said Wymer was in a relationship with Marcinkowsky’s father and they lived together at the home.

Authorities said Wymer has been charged with murder and booked into the South-Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in house in Springfield
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in...
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Paycor Stadium sits empty after the NFL postponed the game following an injury to Buffalo...
NFL owners approve playoff plan after Bills-Bengals canceled

Latest News

A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later: ‘It’s just amazing’
An artist's portrait of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is displayed outside UC Medical...
Hamlin’s recovery continues, still in critical condition
A message in a bottle returns to the owner 37 years later.
Message in bottle returns to owner 37 years later
Missouri's DeAndre Gholston, right, tries to steal the ball from Vanderbilt's Ezra Manjon,...
Kobe Brown’s 18 points help No. 20 Missouri beat Vandy 85-82