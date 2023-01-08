Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BARRY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Barry County Sheriff’s Office is asking for information regarding three men who stole a truck and broke into an ATM.

According to a post from the sheriff’s office, around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, the suspects stole a white Ford truck in Rogers, Arkansas. Then around 2:15 a.m. the stolen truck was used by three men to break open an ATM at the Freedom Bank in Seligman.

Authorities say the men then left the truck at Rose Tax Service in Seligman and left there in a second car in an unknown direction.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, the men were also wearing masks, one was wearing a Storm Trooper mask from Star Wars and another was wearing a skull mask.

“If you have any information or have home surveillance cameras in the area that may have caught the suspect vehicle on camera we would love to get in touch with you. Please call 417-847-6556 if you have any information in regard to this case,” the post says.

O-Zone: Clarke 66, Evangel 50
