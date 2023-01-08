FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Brighter skies return starting Sunday

Good Saturday evening to you all. We kept the skies quite cloudy through the day with periods of light showers and drizzle at times. While our storm system is tracking across Arkansas at the surface and in northern Missouri in the upper-levels, it is almost finished with us. That being said, we did have some in the northern Ozarks start the evening out with showers and some snowflakes trying to mix in.

After dealing with clouds and rain chances today, our system is ready to clear out for our Sunday. (KY3)

The last of those precipitation chances will move off to the northeast and clear out after 10 or 11 o’clock tonight. Overnight, we’ll hold on to mostly cloudy skies. If we can get enough clearing in spots like the southwestern Ozarks, that could lead to some areas of fog before sunrise.

Most of the area will have partly to mostly cloudy skies overnight. If the skies can clear out enough in spots, fog could develop and drop visibilities down to a mile or less. (KY3)

If any fog can develop, the potential is there for visibilities to drop down to a mile or less. It’s something we’ll watch closely as you get your Sunday morning started.

For areas in the southern Ozarks that see fog, the potential is there for visibilities to drop down to a mile or less. (KY3)

Whether you contend with clouds or possible fog overnight, it will be cold across the Ozarks with lows dropping back mainly into the lower to middle 30s.

With partly to mostly cloudy skies and areas of potential fog, it will be a cold night across the Ozarks. (KY3)

After mostly cloudy skies in the morning and after any morning fog burns away, we’ll see skies turn mostly sunny through the rest of the day. However, the backside of our system will keep a northwesterly and westerly breeze in place. While temperatures will improve, we’ll only top out in the middle to upper 40s for afternoon highs. Even those number aren’t bad since they’ll be close to average for this time of the year.

Even with returning sun, the wind behind our storm system will keep us cool to wrap up the weekend. (KY3)

Monday starts with mostly clear skies in the morning and mainly cirrus clouds in the upper-levels of the atmosphere through the afternoon. While this setup will lead to lows near the freezing mark Monday morning, we’ll see a returning south wind push the highs back into the middle to upper 50s for Monday afternoon.

After a cool Sunday and a cold Monday morning, we'll push the thermostat back into the middle to upper 50s Monday afternoon. (KY3)

While temperatures stay above normal for Tuesday and especially Wednesday with highs around 60°, note the drop in temperatures by the end of the work and school week.

With some upper-level waves on the way, temperatures will fluctuate next week. (KY3)

A quick upper-level wave will pass close to the Ozarks on Tuesday. Since the wave isn’t strong and doesn’t have much in the way of moisture, this will mainly keep us partly sunny with that slight drop into the lower to middle 50s for highs Tuesday afternoon. The stronger system we’re watching will come our way on Thursday.

By next Thursday, we'll see a stronger upper-level wave and front at the surface head our way. (KY3)

With Thursday’s wave coming in stronger with more moisture, we’ll see that result in increasing rain and thunderstorm chances under mostly cloudy skies for much of the day. While there’s still some question as to how fast the system moves out and how it will track out by early Friday morning, I’m expecting this to be mainly rain.

With Thursday's stronger wave, rain and thunderstorms look likely for the Ozarks. (KY3)

Early indications show that we have the potential to see rain amounts between half an inch and up to 2 inches. This would certainly be beneficial rain by the time this system comes in on Thursday.

With Thursday's rain chances, we have the chance to see accumulating rainfall between half an inch to almost 2 inches. (KY3)

There are a few indications that show this system could try to stick around for the start of Friday morning as temperatures drop near 30°. If any moisture is still around, the rain chances could end with some snow mixed in for Friday morning. Since we’re still several days away and the track of the system is still a little suspect, we have time to see how this will unfold and make any changes to the forecast. We’ll be dry for Friday afternoon with highs around 40 and back into the upper 40s by next Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.