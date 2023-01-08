Jury trial begins this week for Camden County man charged in mother’s overdose death

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The trial for Camden County man Dereck Beck starts this week.

Beck is one of two charged in the overdose death of his mother in 2021. Beck and his girlfriend, Morgan Walters, are charged with first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Deputies responded to a home in Montreal on January 19 regarding an overdose death. Investigators say Beck supplied his mother with a purported controlled substance he created from other illicit ingredients. This substance was believed to be the cause of death.

The jury trial begins at 9 a.m. in Camden County.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.