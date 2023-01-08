Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.

(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:50 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County.

Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.

Woodrum died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the minivan did not suffer any serious injuries.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in house in Springfield
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
Courtesy: Western Taney County Fire Protection District
Branson man in serious condition after being ejected from car
Springfield family
Thousands of foster and adoptive families in the Ozarks forced to change healthcare providers
Generic Car Crash Graphic
State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash

Latest News

Courtesy: Ozarks Traffic
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of James River Freeway in Springfield
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) runs with the ball as Kansas City Chiefs...
Bolton sets Chiefs’ single-season record for tackles
Highs still in the 40s
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warming up through midweek
Warming up into the workweek