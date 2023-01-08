Passenger dies in crash near Lebanon, Mo.

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A passenger died in a one-vehicle crash in Laclede County.

Christopher Woodrum, 46, died in the crash on Saturday afternoon.

Troopers responded to Missouri 32, seven miles west of Lebanon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the minivan drove off the road. It hit a driveway and flew through the air before landing in a ditch.

Woodrum died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the minivan did not suffer any serious injuries.

