Republic, Mo. man dies; several in serious condition after morning three-car crash on James River Freeway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Republic has died after a three-car crash on James River Freeway Sunday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash occurred at 8:45 a.m. Sunday on James River at S. Farm Road 135, one mile west of Springfield.

The Highway Patrol says the crash happened when a 2011 GMC Canyon traveled off the road, crossed the median, and hit a concrete bridge. The Canyon then drove into the eastbound lanes of James River, colliding with a 2002 GMC Sonoma. The Sonoma spun out and hit a 2021 Ford F150.

The driver of the Sonoma, 72-year-old Donald R. Underwood, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford, from Billings, had minor injuries.

Two adults and three children from Springfield were in the GMC Canyon and were taken to a Springfield hospital in serious condition.

This crash marks Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s third fatal crash in 2023.

