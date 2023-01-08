Sarah Huckabee Sanders hosts “Freedom Fest” event ahead of Arkansas governor inauguration

By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KY3) - Sarah Huckabee Sanders is a few days away from becoming the first female governor of Arkansas.

Sanders will be inaugurated on Tuesday but on Saturday, she hosted her “Freedom Fest” event.

The event had food, drinks, games, a mechanical bull, and her father - 44th governor of Arkansas - Mike Huckabee’s live band. Sanders introduced him as Arkansas’s best governor - so far. The crowd cheered when she and her family came on stage - thanking everyone for attending and for the vote back in November.

One Arkansas native says that having Sanders in office is a game changer for female empowerment.

”I have a twelve-year-old daughter myself, so I’m looking forward to just her seeing you can be anything you want to be. The truth is empowered women, empower women,” says Candice Lawrence.

Sanders defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones in the race for governor in her predominantly Republican home state, where former President Donald Trump remains popular. Sanders had been heavily favored to win the race, which also included Libertarian nominee Ricky Dale Harrington.

Sanders succeeds Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who leaves office in January due to term limits. Hutchinson, who endorsed Sanders’ bid, is considering running for president in 2024.

Sanders left her job as press secretary at the White House in 2019 to return to Arkansas.

