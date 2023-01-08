Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles

(AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)
By Lauren Schwentker
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield emergency rooms doctors are reporting more cases of kids suffering from cannabis poisoning.

As marijuana becomes legal in the Show-Me State, experts say children are mistaking edibles for candy. Missouri Poison Control says it also sees a considerable increase and that its numbers have more than doubled in the last year. Mercy says the kids they see in the ER are usually two to three years old.

“We’ve seen such a huge increase in the number of kids that are getting into edibles and are suffering poisoning from that,” said Becky Spain, Mercy injury prevention specialist. “In severe cases, there’s even been some calmness or some needs to put children on ventilators.”

.Doctors say edibles can cause a long list of complications for children: loss of balance, slurred speech, extreme tiredness, and more.

“We don’t want to continue to see this huge increase in the number of poisons in our children,” said Spain. “We don’t want our children to be suffering because the symptoms are so drastic in the way that their bodies can respond.”

Dr. Anand Dugar with Greene Health Docs prescribes medical marijuana cards and says he talks to his patients about how to lock edibles away safely.

”It’s important to store it in a place that they can’t reach, or even in some kind of a locked area where they can’t get access to it,” said Dr. Dugar.

He says to talk to your children and educate them on what it looks like and why it’s not “normal” candy.

”It’s important to have a discussion about how these are medicines just for mommy or daddy and how these are things that you should never take or never use unless they’re prescribed or given to you by a doctor,” said Dr. Dugar.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car in house in Springfield
Man dies after driving into a house in Springfield
Police confiscated several vehicles and campers in a stolen property investigation in...
Police investigate stolen vehicles found on property in Springfield, Mo.
The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Laurie.
Suspect dies in officer-involved shooting in Laurie, Mo.
A couple in Texas has welcomed twin baby girls born minutes apart but yet in different years.
Couple welcomes twin baby girls minutes apart, yet in different years
Luis Perez/Greene County Courtroom
Man sentenced for 2018 triple-homicide in Springfield

Latest News

Generic Car Crash Graphic
TRAFFIC ALERT: State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds nearly 6,300 cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds nearly 450 daily new cases
Barry County authorities search for suspects who stole a truck, money from an ATM
Courtesy: Barry County Sheriff's Office
Seligman robbery suspects