Springfield emergency room doctors seeing more cases of children consuming cannabis edibles

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield emergency rooms doctors are reporting more cases of kids suffering from cannabis poisoning.

As marijuana becomes legal in the Show-Me State, experts say children are mistaking edibles for candy. Missouri Poison Control says it also sees a considerable increase and that its numbers have more than doubled in the last year. Mercy says the kids they see in the ER are usually two to three years old.

“We’ve seen such a huge increase in the number of kids that are getting into edibles and are suffering poisoning from that,” said Becky Spain, Mercy injury prevention specialist. “In severe cases, there’s even been some calmness or some needs to put children on ventilators.”

.Doctors say edibles can cause a long list of complications for children: loss of balance, slurred speech, extreme tiredness, and more.

“We don’t want to continue to see this huge increase in the number of poisons in our children,” said Spain. “We don’t want our children to be suffering because the symptoms are so drastic in the way that their bodies can respond.”

Dr. Anand Dugar with Greene Health Docs prescribes medical marijuana cards and says he talks to his patients about how to lock edibles away safely.

”It’s important to store it in a place that they can’t reach, or even in some kind of a locked area where they can’t get access to it,” said Dr. Dugar.

He says to talk to your children and educate them on what it looks like and why it’s not “normal” candy.

”It’s important to have a discussion about how these are medicines just for mommy or daddy and how these are things that you should never take or never use unless they’re prescribed or given to you by a doctor,” said Dr. Dugar.

