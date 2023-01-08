Toddler killed after trees fall on house during storm, family says

OCCIDENTAL, Calif. (KGO) – A California family is mourning the loss of their 2-year-old son after he was killed when a tree came crashing down on their home.

The Tocchini family, who live in Sonoma County, has been living a nightmare ever since Wednesday’s storm.

A total of four trees were brought down on their house, completely destroying their home and killing their son, Aeon.

Aeon’s aunt, Liz Haskins, said the family called him Goldie. Haskins acted as the spokesperson for the family in the aftermath of their loss.

“So Goldie is now in a better place,” Haskins said.

Haskins said her mother came to her home after the storm, pounding on her door and saying a tree had fallen and that “he’s gone.”

Haskins said Goldie was an infectiously happy child, a boy who loved to dance and always knew how to put a smile on the faces of his loving family.

She said the past few days have rocked the family to their core, but their faith has given the family strength.

“We believe in God,” Haskins said. “We are strong in our faith. I saw him walking with Jesus into the light the night he died. He was happy.”

In addition to losing their son, the Tocchini family have also lost their home and pretty much everything they own.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for anyone who wants to contribute to the family as they try to piece their lives back together.

Haskins said the outpouring of support over the past few days means more to them than people will ever know.

“Your prayers, your thoughts, the contributions, the food, the money, everything,” she said. “It means so much to our family.”

While the material things will one day be replaced, some things will never go back to the way they were.

Haskins is asking everyone to remember the things that are most important in life.

