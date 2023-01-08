TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of James River Freeway in Springfield
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed part of the James River Freeway Sunday following an injury crash.
The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near West Bypass. Authorities ask you to use an alternate route.
Crews hope to reopen the road around 10:15 a.m.
