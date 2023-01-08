TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash closes part of James River Freeway in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities closed part of the James River Freeway Sunday following an injury crash.

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near West Bypass. Authorities ask you to use an alternate route.

Crews hope to reopen the road around 10:15 a.m.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2023 KY3. All rights reserved.