TRAFFIC ALERT: State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST
NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa.

Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley after a crash injured a 28-year-old man. He suffered serious injuries.

The Nixa Police Department has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist in the investigation. Officials are not sure when the road will be open again.

