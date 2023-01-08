TRAFFIC ALERT: State Highway 14 in Nixa shut down for single-vehicle crash

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on State Highway 14 in Nixa.

Officers closed all lanes on State Highway 14 between Market and Smalley after a crash injured a 28-year-old man. He suffered serious injuries.

The Nixa Police Department has asked the Missouri State Highway Patrol to assist in the investigation. Officials are not sure when the road will be open again.

